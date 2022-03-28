RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

They were released due to a lack of evidence

Some of the boda boda riders who were charged at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 for contravening traffic rules. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Some of the boda boda riders who were charged at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 for contravening traffic rules. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Sixteen boda boda riders suspected to have participated in the assault of a female motorist along Professor Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi have been released. However, one suspect will be charged over the molestation of the diplomat.

Recommended articles

According to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, the riders have been released after the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) said no case has been disclosed against them.

The 16 on Monday, March 28 were asked to collect their personal belongings, including lDs and motorbikes from Gigiri Police Station.

"The investigating officer having found no evidence to charge the suspects, I hereby release them," ruled senior principal magistrate Nanzushi.

Some of the suspects accused of assaulting a female motorist on Wangari Maathai Road. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Some of the suspects accused of assaulting a female motorist on Wangari Maathai Road. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

The 17th man, Zachariah Nyaore Obadiah, the alleged ringleader of the attack, will however stand trial, and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if found guilty of sexual assault.

He was arrested on March 14, near the Tanzania border, some 430 kilometres northwest of Nairobi after evading arrest through a sewer duct, police said.

Using digital forensics, cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had earlier placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically, before launching a manhunt for him.

Forest Road assault suspect Zachariah Nyaora Obadia
Forest Road assault suspect Zachariah Nyaora Obadia Pulse Live Kenya

Zacharia was also positively identified to be in the assault video by his wife and relatives. “I was arrested by police while passing through the scene of crime while proceeding to drop a client,” Nyaore told Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki.

“My photo was then circulated in both electronic, print and social media depicting me as the key suspect. I was worried and fearing for my life then I decided to go into hiding,” he concluded.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I sacrificed a lot - Ngirici speaks of selling multi-million family property for DP Ruto

I sacrificed a lot - Ngirici speaks of selling multi-million family property for DP Ruto

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.