The Family Division of High Court at the Milimani Law Court has been temporarily closed, after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement by Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, 3 of the court's members of staff tested positive for the deadly virus, and one of them is currently admitted in Hospital.

The court will remain closed for the next 7 days.

"In light of these developments and consultation with the Presiding Judge of the Family Division and the Principal Judge of the High Court, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close the Family Division of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi for a period of seven days from today to break the chain of transmission and allow staff to quarantine in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols," read part of the statement.