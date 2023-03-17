Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

There has been a lot of buzz around her recent nomination as the Ministry of Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Omanga was among the 50 individuals nominated by President William Ruto for the high-ranking government job on March 16.

Her nomination comes after unsuccessfully vying for the Nairobi woman representative position in the August 2022 polls.

Her primary objective as Interior Ministry CAS, should she be appointed, will be to join forces with Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to address the issue of banditry.

Early life & education

Millicent Omanga was born in Kiamokama, Kisii County, in 1981. She grew up in Rongai, Kajiado, where she attended Mumbi Girls High School.

After completing her high school studies, Millicent enrolled in Medical Training College. However, she could not complete the course due to financial constraints and had to drop out.

Determined to succeed, Millicent later enrolled in a journalism course at the University of Nairobi, which she completed successfully.

She then pursued a Master's Degree in Commerce at the same university.

Family background

Millicent Omanga comes from a family of seven daughters.

Her father, who worked as a mechanic in the Postal Corporation of Kenya, died in a road accident when she was only 17 years old, leaving her mother, Joyce, to raise the seven daughters.

Rise to prominence

Millicent Omanga first rose to fame when she was appointed director at KenGen in 2013, a position she held until 2017.

She later ventured into politics and business. Omanga owns and runs Milways Enterprises, a company that deals in construction, interior décor, and imported furniture.

Political career

In 2017, she ran for the Nairobi Women Representative position but lost to Esther Passaris. However, she was nominated to the Jubilee Party as a Senator, a position she held until 2022.

In 2022 she ran for the same seat under President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party and lost to Esther Passaris again.

Personal life

Millicent Omanga is married to Francis Nyamiobo, a medical doctor by profession.

They have been married for over ten years and are blessed with two children, a boy named Wayne and a girl named Maya. According to Millicent, Francis is her pillar in politics and business.

Networth

Omanga's businesses and state appointments have earned her reasonable wealth, as evidenced by photos showing her properties.

Apart from her magnificent mansion, she has also flaunted numerous cars on social media.

However, she has yet to confirm her exact net worth.

Hobbies & interests

Aside from politics and business, Millicent Omanga has other interests and hobbies.

