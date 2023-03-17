ADVERTISEMENT
Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

Lynet Okumu

Omanga, who previously contested the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2022 elections without success, has been nominated for another position.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga, commonly referred to as Mama Miradi by her supporters, is an influential Kenyan politician and businesswoman.

There has been a lot of buzz around her recent nomination as the Ministry of Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Omanga was among the 50 individuals nominated by President William Ruto for the high-ranking government job on March 16.

Her nomination comes after unsuccessfully vying for the Nairobi woman representative position in the August 2022 polls.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Her primary objective as Interior Ministry CAS, should she be appointed, will be to join forces with Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to address the issue of banditry.

Millicent Omanga was born in Kiamokama, Kisii County, in 1981. She grew up in Rongai, Kajiado, where she attended Mumbi Girls High School.

After completing her high school studies, Millicent enrolled in Medical Training College. However, she could not complete the course due to financial constraints and had to drop out.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of gift that made Millicent Omanga trend on Twitter

Determined to succeed, Millicent later enrolled in a journalism course at the University of Nairobi, which she completed successfully.

She then pursued a Master's Degree in Commerce at the same university.

Millicent Omanga comes from a family of seven daughters.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga pulse senegal

Her father, who worked as a mechanic in the Postal Corporation of Kenya, died in a road accident when she was only 17 years old, leaving her mother, Joyce, to raise the seven daughters.

Millicent Omanga first rose to fame when she was appointed director at KenGen in 2013, a position she held until 2017.

She later ventured into politics and business. Omanga owns and runs Milways Enterprises, a company that deals in construction, interior décor, and imported furniture.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I made my first million at 19 - Senator Millicent Omanga

In 2017, she ran for the Nairobi Women Representative position but lost to Esther Passaris. However, she was nominated to the Jubilee Party as a Senator, a position she held until 2022.

In 2022 she ran for the same seat under President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party and lost to Esther Passaris again.

Millicent-Omanga -husband-and-their-two-kids
Millicent-Omanga -husband-and-their-two-kids Pulse Live Kenya

Millicent Omanga is married to Francis Nyamiobo, a medical doctor by profession.

They have been married for over ten years and are blessed with two children, a boy named Wayne and a girl named Maya. According to Millicent, Francis is her pillar in politics and business.

Omanga's businesses and state appointments have earned her reasonable wealth, as evidenced by photos showing her properties.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga pulse senegal

Apart from her magnificent mansion, she has also flaunted numerous cars on social media.

However, she has yet to confirm her exact net worth.

Aside from politics and business, Millicent Omanga has other interests and hobbies.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Senator Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: As long as they don't kill me, I will stick with you - Millicent Omanga's u-turn in new message to DP Ruto

She is known for her playful dancing skills, which she has demonstrated several times. Millicent is also a lover of music and is often seen enjoying herself at various social events.

