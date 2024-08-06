Gov't announces 8,321 jobs paying Sh1500 & Sh2300 per day

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has announced a recruitment drive for 8,321 enumerators and supervisors.
The deadline for applications is set for August 26, 2024.
The recruitment is aimed at collecting data in various counties across Kenya and will involve casual employment for a period of twenty-one (21) days.
Recruitment Details
Enumerators
The ministry seeks to recruit enumerators in the following counties: Uasin Gishu (658), Bomet (521), Nyeri (312), Nakuru (1,002), Siaya (495), Kiambu (833), Nandi (432), Nairobi (1,495), Embu (276), Busia (730), Trans Nzoia (425), and Kericho (380).
Qualifications
- Minimum educational requirement of a C- (Minus) or its equivalent at the Form Four level.
- Proficiency in computer skills.
- Must be a resident of the location and fluent in the local language. Exceptions will be made for urban centers considered metropolitan.
Remuneration
- Daily wages of Sh1,000 will be paid based on daily targets.
- A transport allowance of Sh500 per day will be provided to facilitate data collection.
- Airtime will also be provided.
Supervisors
Additionally, the ministry will recruit supervisors in Uasin Gishu (66), Bomet (53), Nyeri (32), Nakuru (101), Siaya (50), Kiambu (84), Nandi (44), Nairobi (150), Embu (28), Busia (73), Trans Nzoia (43), and Kericho (38).
Qualifications
- Minimum educational requirement of a C Plain or its equivalent at the Form Four level.
- Proficiency in computer skills.
- Must be a resident of the location and fluent in the local language. Exceptions will be made for urban centers considered metropolitan.
- Experience as Community Health Volunteers or holding leadership positions will be an added advantage.
Remuneration:
- Daily wages of Sh1,300 will be paid based on daily targets.
- A transport allowance of Sh1,000 per day will be provided.
- Airtime will also be provided.
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications online through the State Department’s website: www.socialprotection.go.ke.
Hard copy applications will not be accepted. The deadline for applications is set for August 26, 2024.
