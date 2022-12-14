ADVERTISEMENT
Counties put on alert over rising cases of Covid-19 & cholera

Pulse Contributor

The Ministry of Health has urged counties to prepare adequately to curb the increasing Covid-19 and Cholera numbers

Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth during a recent Covid-19 briefing
Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth during a recent Covid-19 briefing

Ag. Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth has instructed counties to ensure their isolation and quarantine facilities are ready to handle and manage Covid-19 and Cholera cases in the country.

The counties have also been asked to prepare the healthcare workforce to respond to an increase in any of the diseases and ensure that critical care facilities are ready to respond to any critical cases requiring intensive care units.

According to a local daily, the country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 with a positivity rate of above 10 percent with cholera cases and death on the increase.

READ: 454 test positive for Covid -19 as positivity rate jumps to 12.8%

It is reported that about 31 Kenyans have already succumbed to cholera with 1,950 cases of cholera reported in 11 counties including; Kiambu, Nairobi, Muranga, Kajiado, Nakuru, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Wajir, and Uasin Gishu.

Dr Amoth has encouraged everyone with flu like symptoms to wear masks since, with many people travelling during the festive season, there are high chances of an increased rate of transmission of Covid-19 as well as an upsurge in cholera cases, if measures are not adhered to

Over the last month, we have witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with no significant increase in daily hospitalization admissions in health facilities across the country, the cases during this festive season may increase and overwhelm the facilities," said Dr Amoth.

This comes a few days after World Health Organization (WHO) asked African Countries to be more vigilant, increase vaccination coverage and be ready to adopt more stringent preventive measures if necessary, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

