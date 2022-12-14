Counties put on alert over rising cases of Covid-19 & cholera

The counties have also been asked to prepare the healthcare workforce to respond to an increase in any of the diseases and ensure that critical care facilities are ready to respond to any critical cases requiring intensive care units.

According to a local daily, the country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 with a positivity rate of above 10 percent with cholera cases and death on the increase.

It is reported that about 31 Kenyans have already succumbed to cholera with 1,950 cases of cholera reported in 11 counties including; Kiambu, Nairobi, Muranga, Kajiado, Nakuru, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Wajir, and Uasin Gishu.

Dr Amoth has encouraged everyone with flu like symptoms to wear masks since, with many people travelling during the festive season, there are high chances of an increased rate of transmission of Covid-19 as well as an upsurge in cholera cases, if measures are not adhered to

“Over the last month, we have witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with no significant increase in daily hospitalization admissions in health facilities across the country, the cases during this festive season may increase and overwhelm the facilities," said Dr Amoth.