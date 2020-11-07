A senior Ministry of Health official who went missing on October 29th has been found at a prayer centre in Machakos.

In an update give by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Alice Wangui Githumbi was traced to KAG Katoloni Prayer Centre in Machakos, where she is reported to have checked herself in, on the same date.

The 40-year-old woman was traced by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Special Service Unit (SSU).

“A family's tears and anguish are no more thanks to a meticulous and intelligence driven operation by a team of CRIB and SSU detectives. A mother to adorable children, a wife and a Ministry of Health official who had been reported missing has been found. Alice Wangui Githumbi has been traced to KAG Katoloni Prayer Centre, Machakos. It has been established that she checked in at the said center on October 29th, 2020,” said DCI.

The mother of two left her home in Syokimau for work on the morning of October 29th, but never returned, and her phone was not going through.