Govt allocates Sh70 million to aqcuire safehouse for Kenyans working in Gulf region

Authors:

Irene Okere

CS Chelugui assured Kenyans that with the new policies in place, no job placement companies will be able to exploit them.

Labour And Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui
Labour And Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui

The government through the Ministry of Labour has allocated Sh70 million to secure a safe house for Kenyans working in the Gulf countries.

Speaking in Mombasa during the official launch of the National Job Fair, Labour CS Simon Chelugui affirmed that he had gotten into contact with his Saudi Arabian counterparts to secure a safe house for the workers.

Labour CS Simon Chelugui
Labour CS Simon Chelugui Water CS Simon Chelugui Pulse Live Kenya

"We have received a budgetary allocation of Sh70 million. We are engaging with Saudi to see whether they can donate or give us a house where we will equip or refurbish to be used by Kenyans in that country," stated Chelugui.

This is after the Ministry of Labour had applied for Sh304 million to build a safe house in Saudi Arabia to cater to troubled Kenyan workers in the Gulf region.

The CS also noted that it will be mandatory for all private recruiting agents to register with the National Employment Authority (NEA) to be allowed to export labour.

"We will enforce the requirement that all private recruiters register with NEA to be allowed to recruit any Kenyan to work abroad. As a quick measure to save those suffering abroad and more so in Saudi Arabia,” said the CS.

Chelugui assured Kenyans that with new policies implemented, no job placement companies will be able to exploit them.

Some job placement companies have taken advantage of policy gaps to exploit Kenyans but now with the new policies which will be implemented, they will have to comply or else they will close shop. We are working with security agents to ensure compliance on this,” he said.

In addition, the CS advised Kenyans who wish to seek employment abroad to use established agencies and to ensure that they have adequate knowledge about employers and have a link with the host agency before going to foreign countries.

Labour And Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui
Labour And Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui Pulse Live Kenya

"All Kenyans who wish to travel or are seeking jobs abroad to use established agencies. They must know where you are going, they must know the employer on the other side, and they must partner with an agency on the other side so that the movement from Kenya to that destination country is smooth," Chelugui added.

