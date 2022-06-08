Mirema shooting prime suspect freed after prosecutor's admission

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had charged Gachoki with being an accomplice in the murder of the businessman who was also linked to a drugging cartel in Nairobi.

The defendant was released when the prosecution admitted that there was insufficient evidence tying Gachoki to the dead businessman's murder.

This comes after the investigators changed their tune on the culpability of the prime suspect

Gachoki has initially been accused of being behind the murder, with detectives adding that they suspected he was in possession of the murder weapon.

However, during one of the court sessions in May, the investigators told the court that Karani drove the gunman to and from the murder scene near Mirema Springs apartments.

“We urge the court to take judicial notice of the video clip circulating online where the gunman is seen running towards a waiting car. The respondent (Gachoki) is the person who was behind the car,” said Corporal Kapario Lekakeny.

The officer also asked the court to allow the police to hold the suspect for 14 days for the completion of investigations into the murder.

Gachoki did not object to the prosecution’s request hence the magistrate granted the request to detain him.

“I am ready for investigations to be done,” he told the court.

Police argued that Gachoki was an acquaintance of Muvota who they accuse of operating a criminal syndicate of women who targeted wealthy men by drugging them.