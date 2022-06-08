RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mirema shooting prime suspect freed after prosecutor's admission

Denis Mwangi

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the prime suspect in the murder of Samuel Muvota at Mirema area, Roysambu has been freed.

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had charged Gachoki with being an accomplice in the murder of the businessman who was also linked to a drugging cartel in Nairobi.

The defendant was released when the prosecution admitted that there was insufficient evidence tying Gachoki to the dead businessman's murder.

Dennis Karani Gachoki when he appeared in court on May 24, 2022
Dennis Karani Gachoki when he appeared in court on May 24, 2022

This comes after the investigators changed their tune on the culpability of the prime suspect

Gachoki has initially been accused of being behind the murder, with detectives adding that they suspected he was in possession of the murder weapon.

However, during one of the court sessions in May, the investigators told the court that Karani drove the gunman to and from the murder scene near Mirema Springs apartments.

We urge the court to take judicial notice of the video clip circulating online where the gunman is seen running towards a waiting car. The respondent (Gachoki) is the person who was behind the car,” said Corporal Kapario Lekakeny.

Detectives are looking for Dennis Karani Gachoki who is said to be armed and dangerous.
Detectives are looking for Dennis Karani Gachoki who is said to be armed and dangerous.

The officer also asked the court to allow the police to hold the suspect for 14 days for the completion of investigations into the murder.

Gachoki did not object to the prosecution’s request hence the magistrate granted the request to detain him.

I am ready for investigations to be done,” he told the court.

Police argued that Gachoki was an acquaintance of Muvota who they accuse of operating a criminal syndicate of women who targeted wealthy men by drugging them.

The murder of Muvota is suspected to be attributed to a deal gone sour. Mr Gachoki with others not before court are believed to have premeditated the execution of Mugotah, who was their accomplice in the stupefying and fraudulent scheme,” Lekakeny told the court.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

