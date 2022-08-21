RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Charles Ouma

The IT specialist was taken by his abductors on Thursday night with the matter reported at Kilimani Police Station

Kilimani Divisional Police Headquarters
Kilimani Divisional Police Headquarters

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) IT officer Japhet Dibo has resurfaced, three days after he was reported missing on August 18.

According to his lawyer, Trevor Lichuma, Dibo was abducted by unknown people on the day that he was reported missing (Thursday, August 18) at night.

The abductors would release him on Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. when his disappearance had already been reported to the police.

His wife, Flora Aluoch reported the matter to Kilimani Police Station, stating that Dibo had left his office located at KISM Towers, Nairobi County in the company of an unknown person and failed to return home.

She reported the matter at the station under O/B number 39/19/08/2022, confirming that her husband was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and navy blue pair of trousers with police delving into the matter.

Dibo was part of the team contracted by IEBC during the August elections and was contracted as an Information Technology Consultant.

"Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter and we hope they will get to the bottom of it all," Dibo's lawyer, Trevor Lichuma stated.

The IT specialist who owns Dial Africa was the second IEBC-linked officer to be reported missing in a span of less than a week.

IEBC Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, was the first one to be reported missing on August 11.

READ: Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

His lifeless body was found several kilometers away in Oloitoktok with police still investigating the matter.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitokntok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to the city mortuary or to remain here," Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

Trending

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

A file photo of Raila Odinga alighting from a vehicle

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win – Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains