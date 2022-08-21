Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

According to his lawyer, Trevor Lichuma, Dibo was abducted by unknown people on the day that he was reported missing (Thursday, August 18) at night.

The abductors would release him on Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. when his disappearance had already been reported to the police.

His wife, Flora Aluoch reported the matter to Kilimani Police Station, stating that Dibo had left his office located at KISM Towers, Nairobi County in the company of an unknown person and failed to return home.

She reported the matter at the station under O/B number 39/19/08/2022, confirming that her husband was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and navy blue pair of trousers with police delving into the matter.

Dibo was part of the team contracted by IEBC during the August elections and was contracted as an Information Technology Consultant.

"Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter and we hope they will get to the bottom of it all," Dibo's lawyer, Trevor Lichuma stated.

The IT specialist who owns Dial Africa was the second IEBC-linked officer to be reported missing in a span of less than a week.

IEBC Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, was the first one to be reported missing on August 11.

His lifeless body was found several kilometers away in Oloitoktok with police still investigating the matter.