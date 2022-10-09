RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Amos Robi

The family has asked for time to establish facts before sharing full details of his disappearance

Missing investigative journalist found
Missing investigative journalist found

Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai has been found.

Read Also

The journalist who was announced missing on Sunday, October 9 left home for a meeting in Hurlingham, Nairobi but did not return, prompting his family to launch a search.

Posters circulated widely on social media with the family requesting anyone with information that could aid in tracing him to come forth.

Notable personalities also shared the posters with the family confirming that his disappearance had been reported to the police and urging investigative agencies to expedite the probe.

"Please help me find my brother. He was fine on Tuesday. Just fine. Going to a meeting. And then nothing. Total silence. He is an investigative journalist. Please help," Kantai's sister, Resson Duff stated.

Former NTV journalist and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Communications Director, Wallace Kantai also appealed for help in tracing the missing journalist in a post that read:

"My cousin and brother Parselelo has been offline. Do let us know if you are able to help trace him."

On his part, Canada-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna urged Kenyan authorities to put an end to the unexplained disappearances.

"My friend, Parselelo is a fearless journalist! I hope he is alive!" Miguna wrote.

The news of his being found was shared by fellow investigative journalist John-Allan Namu who did not go into details saying time was needed to establish full facts leading to his disappearance.

“Parselelo ole Kantai has been found and is in the safe hands of his family. We ask for patience as we seek to establish the full facts of these last couple of days.

We thank everyone who has called, texted and otherwise helped out in a very distressing period,” John-Allan Namu said.

Parselelo ole Kantai is accomplished writer who has published several pieces The Cock Thief, You Wreck Her, among other pieces.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Trending

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a past event

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Content creator Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

MP Oscar Sudi visits former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital

Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter