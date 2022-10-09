Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

The journalist who was announced missing on Sunday, October 9 left home for a meeting in Hurlingham, Nairobi but did not return, prompting his family to launch a search.

Posters circulated widely on social media with the family requesting anyone with information that could aid in tracing him to come forth.

Notable personalities also shared the posters with the family confirming that his disappearance had been reported to the police and urging investigative agencies to expedite the probe.

"Please help me find my brother. He was fine on Tuesday. Just fine. Going to a meeting. And then nothing. Total silence. He is an investigative journalist. Please help," Kantai's sister, Resson Duff stated.

Former NTV journalist and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Communications Director, Wallace Kantai also appealed for help in tracing the missing journalist in a post that read:

"My cousin and brother Parselelo has been offline. Do let us know if you are able to help trace him."

On his part, Canada-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna urged Kenyan authorities to put an end to the unexplained disappearances.

"My friend, Parselelo is a fearless journalist! I hope he is alive!" Miguna wrote.

The news of his being found was shared by fellow investigative journalist John-Allan Namu who did not go into details saying time was needed to establish full facts leading to his disappearance.

“Parselelo ole Kantai has been found and is in the safe hands of his family. We ask for patience as we seek to establish the full facts of these last couple of days.

We thank everyone who has called, texted and otherwise helped out in a very distressing period,” John-Allan Namu said.