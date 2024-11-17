The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Nairobi woman reported missing by partner found in her husband’s house

Charles Ouma

Mercy Awuor’s partner, Brian Andore filed a report that she had been kidnapped and ransom demanded, leading to a frantic search that saw police trace Awuor to her husband, George Ogada’s home.

Mercy Awuor

Police have resolved the case involving Mercy Awuor who was allegedly abducted after being lured with a lucrative job offer.

Awuor’s disappearance was reported by her boyfriend in Kitisuru with police launching investigations into the matter and tracing her to her husband’s house.

Detectives have since arrested her along with the masterminds of the saga after establishing that she faked her abduction.

A statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) revealed that Awuor conspired with her husband George Ogada to fake a kidnapping in a bid to extort money from loved ones.

Shortly after she was ‘abducted’, Awuor’s partner identified as Brian Andole who was living with her at the time of the disappearance filed a missing person report with the police, detailing that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Sh150,000.

The case gained nationwide attention with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) swinging into action.

Investigations led the team to Narok South where Awuor was found in her husband’s house.

“On November 16, 2024, the team proceeded to Oldonyo Orok, Narok South where the victim's number was lastly located, and found her at her husband’s house,” read the statement from the National Police.

Detectives arrested the duo and brought them back to Nairobi where they could be charged in court.

Awuor’s disappearance made headlines with her partner involved in an active search for his alleged ‘missing’ wife, including through TV interviews.

Coming at a time when authorities have been hard-pressed to resolve several cases of abductions, the case gained traction.

Brian Andore who identified himself as Awuor’s husband explained that the 26-year-old left their home to meet her potential employer.

At the time, she was living with her husband in Kitisuru and operating a small business in Kangemi.

"At 3:00 p.m., I got a missed call. I called back, and she told me they had put her in a Probox and were around Maasai Mara," Andole told Citizen TV.

"I saw a new number, and a woman was crying. Then someone took the phone and said, "Send Ksh150,000, or I’ll send you a body instead." Andole added in the interview.

Awuor and Ogada have been brought back to Nairobi.

Charles Ouma

