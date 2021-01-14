Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter, after saying he had concluded that ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi are not intelligent.

In his tweet, the former Senate Majority leader said he expected the three leaders to keep quiet after President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about Kenya having a rotational presidency, and pretend to at least, be nationalists.

He went on to state that their increased comments on the matter killed all they would have gained from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks on a rotational presidency.

“I Just concluded that Raila, Kalonzo & Mudavadi are not intelligent. After Uhuru talked about rotation of Presidency, they should gone silent & at least pretend to be nationalist. Their comments on the matter extinguished the insignificant value they would have milked from it,” said Kichumba Murkomen.

Rotational Presidency

Speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi, President Kenyatta lashed out proponents of the hustler vs dynasty politics, stating if that is the case, Kenyans should also think about electing a president from another tribe since only two tribes have succeeded in leading the country since independence.

Following Senator Murkomen’s tweet, here’s how KoT reacted;