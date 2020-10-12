On Monday, Kenyans expressed mixed reactions after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sent out a tweet stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta fighting his Deputy William Ruto is not only a Jubilee political joke.

The former Senate Majority leader said that it is a terrible act, and that Kenya being a country that has heavily borrowed from other countries, the economy will keep going on a downward spiral.

Murkomen mentioned that Kenyans will pay heavily for that, as investors are on a 'wait and see' state before they make any decisions to invest in the country.

“President fighting his Deputy isn’t merely a Jubilee political joke. In international business terms that’s called political risk. It’s terrible. Being a nation that has borrowed heavily, the Shilling will keep falling& we shall pay heavily. Investors are already on wait & see state,” said Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Following his tweet, Kenyans on Twitter reacted, some saying that what he was saying, is a concern that was raised by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2015, which he rubbished.

Others claimed it was people like him straining President Uhuru and Ruto's friendship.