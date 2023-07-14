The sports category has moved to a new website.

MKU to set up 1st artificial intelligence research centre in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13, 2023.

Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13, 2023.
Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13, 2023

The event marked an important milestone in the university's journey towards establishing an AI research center and participating in the prestigious IBM 2023 Call for Code Global Challenge.

The AI Hackathon, held on the university campus, brought together a diverse group of talented students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts who showcased their creativity and expertise in tackling real-world challenges through the power of artificial intelligence.

Participants formed teams and competed in an intense but collaborative environment, leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to develop innovative solutions that can positively impact society.

The event served as a prelude to MKU University's entry into the IBM 2023 Call for Code Global Challenge, a worldwide initiative that invites developers to create practical, scalable, and sustainable technology solutions that address pressing societal issues.

Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13, 2023
Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13th.

Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi , the Vice Chancellor of MKU University, expressed his enthusiasm and highlighted the significance of the AI Hackathon in his statement.

"The event showcased the incredible talent and potential that exists within our institution and our nation. As we embark on our journey to establish an AI research center and participate in the IBM Call for Code Global Challenge, we are confident that MKU will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI in Kenya and beyond."

The AI Hackathon provided participants with a platform to develop their skills and network with industry experts, and established a foundation for the upcoming AI research center at MKU University.

The center aims to drive research and innovation in artificial intelligence, facilitate collaboration between academia and industry, and contribute to solving real-world problems through technology.

Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13, 2023
Mounty Kenya University hosted the first Artificial Intelligence Hackathon on July 13th.

As MKU University continues to spearhead advancements in AI and foster a culture of innovation, it remains committed to producing graduates who are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in the digital era.

By actively participating in the IBM 2023 Call for Code Global Challenge and establishing the AI research center, MKU University is poised to make significant contributions to Kenya's technology ecosystem and accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

Denis Mwangi

