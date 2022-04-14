RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Chaos in Mathare constituency as female MCA aspirant is attacked in Mlango Kubwa

An aspirant in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries in Mlango Kubwa, Mathare constituency has reported having been attacked as she went to cast her ballot on Thursday.

Liz Waithera, a social worker and first-time politician, revealed that she was accosted by individuals who seemed to have been hired to attack her.

"I have been robbed of my dignity and my human values tarnished, tattered and thrown to the dogs. I woke up to exercise my right to vote and to also ask the community to practice their civil right to vote for who they want.

"To my dismay, instead of having a fair and equal right to vote, I was met with goons from my political competitor Susan Makungu, seemingly, they had been given instructions either to not let me in the voting rooms and to worsen it all they had the power to do that with no questions asked, I have been sexually assaulted in this light of day with hundreds of witnesses watching in disbelief," she stated.

Ms Waithera reported the matter at the Pangani Police Station and sent an appeal to UDA party leader Dr William Ruto to look into intimidation in the ongoing primaries.

"Tearing my clothes and forcing me off from the voting stations is denying me my civil right, my dignity violated as a woman and my mental health put into risk by all that has transpired, my only humble plea and cry to our party leader William Samoei Ruto is to kindly bring sanity in this process and task each aspirant to be accountable of their actions. someone must take responsibility for this is unfathomable and might be an ingredient to chaos.

"I would kindly ask that the police from Pangani Police Station to see that I get justice on this," she stated.

Earlier reports also showed protests at the voting stations after some aspirants found their names missing on the ballots.

Miriam Mwende

