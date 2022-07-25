RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Driver's wife reveals complaints raised by her husband before Nithi River accident

Mzee Simba's wife reveals little known details about her husband and his reservations about the ill-fated vehicle that killed 33 after plunging into Nithi River

Mzee Simba's wife
Mzee Simba's wife

More details have emerged about Mzee Simba, the driver of the ill-fated Modern Coast bus that plunged into Nithi River in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the media, she said that news of the accident were shared by friends and after watching the news, she decided to confirm from the bus company whether the bus involved in the accident was driven by her husband.

She lamented that her husband had not received a salary since February and she was now stranded on how to take care of her family.

He always complained that the vehicle he was driving was not in good condition. He would tell me that constantly after arriving home and would often take it to the garage. He has been complaining of brake failure until his death,” she said.

Another close friend of the family said that Mzee Simba was always looking forward to being assigned another vehicle.

On Saturday morning I was with him and told me that he was going to use the Meru route in the evening. He told me that he was about to sleep in preparation for the trip. On Sunday evening I saw the news on Facebook,” he said.

Mzee Simba is survived by his wife and two children.

NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus operations

NTSA has suspended operations at Modern Coast bus company following an accident that claimed the lives of 33 passengers.

According to NTSA, the order applies to all 31 vehicles used by Modern Coast to ferry passengers across the country.

Modern Coast bus
Modern Coast bus

The routes affected included Nairobi - Mombasa, Mombasa - Mtwapa - Kilifi - Malindi - Witu - Mpeketoni - Lamu, Nairobi - Nakuru - Kisumu - Kakamega - Busia, Nairobi - Nakuru - Kisumu - Eldoret - Malaba, Nairobi-Narok - Kisii - Homabay - Migori - Isibania, Mombasa - Makindu - Wote - Kitui - Machakos and Nairobi - Thika - Embu - Meru - Maua.

Following a fatal road traffic crash that occurred on Sunday 24th July 2022 at the Nithi Bridge, Tharaka Nithi County that has since claimed the lives of 33 passengers, the Authority hereby halts the operations of Modern Coast Express Limited,” read part of the statement issued by NTSA Director General George Njao.

A thorough multi-agency investigation into the crash and an evaluation of the operator's safety operational standards is currently underway.

We condole with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic crash and wish a quick recovery to those undergoing treatment,” Njao added.

Denis Mwangi

