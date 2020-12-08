The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU has demanded that the Ministry of Health takes full responsibility of all medical bills accrued by Dr. Stephen Mogusu who died on Monday, due to Covid-19 complications.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Doctor’s Union demanded that the Ministry also compensates the late Doctor’s young family.

“The doctors’ fraternity is mourning the death of Dr. Stephen Mogusu a 28-year-old doctor who died due to Covid-19 complications on 7th December 2020. KMPDU mourns with the family, friends and colleagues of our departed colleague. We thank Kenyans for the support and prayers during these difficult and trying moments to the fraternity. His death and that of 12 other doctors have brought to core the WELFARE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH of ALL healthcare workers. KMPDU demands that the Ministry of Health to take full responsibility for all outstanding medical bills and compensation to the family,” reads the statement by Secretary General Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda.

KMPDU insisted that they support the strike action taken by the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN).

They also warned political leaders from interfering by issuing insensitive remarks against frontline health workers in country.

Statement;