Wife reveals details of last phone call with missing expert in Ruto’s team

Ambreen Kidwai, the wife of Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai informed the Indian High commission that her husband and his friend, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan jetted into the country in February 2022.

She recounted that she called contacted her husband a few minutes before midnight on the day that the duo disappeared.

On the fateful day, the two friends had gone out to have a few drinks, an account that was corroborated by Ruto’s aide Dennis Itumbi.

“They had stepped out of the Nairobi hotel where they were staying and headed to a bar at 22:45pm on July 22, 2022,” She noted in her letter.

In what would turn out to be their last conversation, the Indian national informed her that he was winding up and would be leaving the bar in about 15 minutes.

Ms Kidwai retired to bed after the call only to wake up at 3 am and find that her husband had not yet returned.

By then, his phone was off and efforts to reach him through their driver, Mr. Nicodemus Mwania were futile as his phone was also off.

Pulse Live Kenya

What followed was a long and draining search which began by checking with the couple’s friends in Nairobi.

She visited the bar where the two friends had been and reviewed th CCTV footage which showed them leaving and boarding a Toyota sedan, a vehicle driven by Mwania who disappeared alongside the two Indian nationals.