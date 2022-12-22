ADVERTISEMENT
Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Pulse Contributor

The headteacher also said that the top student had 365 marks, down from 419 marks recorded in the previous exam.

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama
Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

A headteacher in Bungoma, Kelvin Wanyama, is in denial over his son’s results who scored 334 marks.

The Moi DEB Primary School headmaster has pleaded with the Sub County director to look into the matter, stating that it is not possible for his child to score 334 marks and neither is it fathomable for his school to record poor results.

The school's top student scored 365 marks out of 500. The previous year, the top student had scored 419 marks. 21 students had scored over 400 marks in the previous exam.

According to a local daily, Wanyama broke into tears after his receiving his school’s KCPE results.

A students writing their exams
A students writing their exams KCPE results will be out before Christmas Day Pulse Live Kenya

“I am also a parent in this school. My son who had selected Maranda for his high school education had gotten 334 marks. I don't know how to share this news with him,” Wanyama mourned.”

“No parents, this is not possible. Our children have been studying and we have been working hard. You cannot even compare us to other schools. We want the sub-county director to come and give us answers. We want to make an appeal. These are not the results of this school, “Added the headmaster.

The Sub County Director of Education is yet to issue any statement.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machongu released the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) on Wednesday, December 21.

In a departure from previous years, Education CS Machogu did not read the list of the top 10 KCPE candidates a move he explained was to avoid negative competition.

Over 1.2 million candidates sat for the examination and are expected to join secondary schools in the spirit of the 100 per cent transmission policy.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu addressing the media
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu addressing the media Pulse Live Kenya

The best candidates were Otieno Lewis Omondi from St Peters Mumia and Fwaro Makokha Robinson from Christ the King Primary School in Bungoma who scored 431 marks.

The KCPE exam was undertaken alongside the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for candidates in Grade Six.

It is also the second-last KCPE examination as the Ministry of Education phases out the 8-4-4 curriculum.

Pulse Contributor

