Moi's grandson ordered to pay Sh500,000 annual child support

Denis Mwangi

Collins Kibet's estranged wife wanted Sh1 million yearly in child support

The late President Daniel Moi's grandson has been ordered to pay Sh500,000 per year to maintain his children with former wife Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

Jeruto testified in court that the couple lived together for four years, from 2008 to 2012, and were blessed with two children.

Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo ruled that Collins Kibet had abandoned his children aged 11 and 9 years.

Kibet, the eldest son of Jonathan Moi was ordered to take full responsibility for the children's education, health insurance and some entertainment expenses.

Jeruto had filed the case in April 2021, arguing that her ex-husband neglected their children for 10 years.

Having evaluated the evidence on record, the exhibits and submissions of parties together with authorities, I find the plaintiff to have proven her case on a balance of probabilities,” ruled Magistrate Limo.

Jeruto had asked the court to order Kibet to pay Sh200,000 for the children's schooling, Sh200,000 for their yearly medical insurance, and Sh100,000 for entertainment.

She also asked for Sh100,000 for food, Sh150,000 for maintenance, Sh100,000 for clothing, Sh100,000 for rent, and Sh50,000 for a domestic manager.

The children’s mother said raising two kids had become burdensome, especially because she did not have a steady source of income.

Kibet had previously attempted to deny the children but the court ordered a DNA test which confirmed that he was their biological father.

After the DNA results, he volunteered to pay the children’s National Hospital Insurance Fund cover.

He informed the court that he was relying on friends for assistance after his enterprises failed and he was evicted from his rented flat.

However, the court was informed that Kibet was fighting in court for a portion of his father's multimillion-shilling inheritance and his grandfather's estate valued at over Sh340 billion.

