Company issues alert on unauthorized transactions by expressway toll attendants

Amos Robi

The notice comes as the Nairobi Expressway is expected to be redesigned

Moja Expressway, the company mandated to run the Nairobi Expressway, has put toll attendants on notice after it emerged some were receiving the fees through their personal mobile lines.

In a statement released on June 2, the company urged users of the Expressway to report any toll attendant seeking to receive toll fees through their personal mobile wallets.

“We wish to notify the general public that toll attendants are not authorized to receive toll fees on their personal M-pesa accounts. Please help us serve you better by reporting such unauthorized transactions to us,” read the company’s statement.

According to the Ministry of Transport, over 30,000 cars use the Expressway daily which is still on a trial basis before the government officially launches it.

The Ministry further said the price of the cards motorists will use in the Expressway will reduce from Sh2,000 to Sh300 noting that the move was aimed at saving time on the expressway as compared to paying using cash.

“We want to make the cards affordable by all Kenyans and also encourage their usage on the expressway. We discourage using cash payment because some people carry less money and start arguing at the payment point while others waste time as they wait for change. This is why we are encouraging everyone to use cards,” Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa recently stated.

Maringa further said the 27km way was going to be redesigned to allow users from Westlands to exit at Nyayo House while those from the airport exit at the Green Park Bus terminus or Haile Selassie Avenue.

The redesign Maringa said was going to begin immediately and was to take up to six months.

Amos Robi

