Shock as Molo streets kids are found eating dog meat

A report filed by NTV indicates that the street kids opted for dog meat on grounds that they didn't have money to buy food.

The kids said that they have been going through a rough time due to the high cost of living with no one at their rescue.

“I live close to this building so I was passing by I saw fire and got interested to see what was inside. When I entered I saw dog bones and beside it I found a kid removing pieces of meat out of it as he consumed. When I asked him the reason he clearly stated that there is no food and the cost of living is high," narrated Simon Munene, a resident of Molo town.

Simon called upon the government to come to the aid of the street kids and provide employment opportunities so they can be able to put food on the table and afford basic needs.

“The government is in a position to help these kids even though they are from the streets it should help them, to get food or even admit them to rehabilitation centers and churches so that we can rescue these kids from eating dogs," Munene added.

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

On June 16, residents of Wanjohi, Kipipiri, Nyandarua county are in utter displeasure after they found out the man selling them samosa’s has been making them from dog meat.

Ndirangu Wahome the samosa vendor had won the hearts of many customers who could not wait to get a taste of his samosas at Wanjohi market.

However, his arrest after remains of slaughtered dogs were found in his house shocked even his colleague vendors at Wanjohi market who said they had no idea the snacks were made out of dog meat.

The residents said the samosas were colourful and appealing to the eye killing any shred of doubt that the meat was from unscrupulous sources.