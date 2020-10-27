Police in Mombasa County have launched a crackdown on members of the public flouting Covid-19 safety regulations.

In an operation conducted on Tuesday morning, matatu touts, drivers and their passengers were among those arrested after they were found not to be observing the rules set by the Ministry of Health.

Changamwe police boss Joseph Kavoo confirmed that up to 100 PSVs had been impounded for not providing hand washing facilities.

Passengers sanitizing hands before boarding matatu

Mr Kavoo further conveyed that passengers who were found not wearing masks had been booked at the Changamwe Police Station.

The suspects are facing Sh20,000 fine or six months in jail if they are found guilty of the offences.

At the same time, Mombasa County Assembly was on Tuesday closed after three MCAs tested positive for Covid-19.

Coast Region Covid-19 cases

According to a daily brief provided by the Ministry of Health, Mombasa was the leading county in new Covid-19 infections on Monday.

The county reported a total of 71 new infections, 33 from Kisauni, 20 from Mvita, nine in Nyali, five in Likoni and 2 each in Jomvu & Changamwe.

Activists have attributed the spike of cases to ongoing political campaigns for upcoming by-elections.