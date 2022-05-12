Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

Saumu Ali and Evans Odhiambo were accused of stealing the flour worth Sh1,980 from Grain Industries Ltd on April 13 at Shimanzi area in Mvita, ​​contrary to section 268 (1) of the penal code.

Principal magistrate Vincent Adet in his ruling, pardoned Saumu Ali and Evans Odhiambo saying he had considered the probation report presented to the court.

The judge added that the couple’s situation was a moving one, proposing that the court holds a mini fundraiser for the couple to be able to feed their three children.

Saumu Ali and husband husband Evans Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

”On humanitarian grounds, especially for the first accused person, I have considered the circumstances under which the offence was committed and I sympathize with her situation, with three kids under her care and no source of income and am of the view that lets buy her a bale of wheat flour and some meat for today,” Adet said.

Saumu is a casual worker while her husband is a scrap metal dealer whose business deteriorated after president Kenyatta ordered a ban on scrap metal business. The couple said they had been forced to steal to be able to feed their children.

The judge began the contribution giving sh1000 and asked all those present in the court to contribute anything to support the couple and their family.

Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Mike Mbuvi reacting to the news said he was going to support the family through the Sonko rescue team adding that the best way for most families to be independent was by creating more job opportunities.