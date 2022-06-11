RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mombasa residents report broken marriages over campaigns

Husbands accuse wives of abandoning their duties and campaigning all day

Mombasa County Assembly
Mombasa County Assembly

Marriages in Mombasa are breaking apart after husbands accused their wives of abandoning their duties in the home to engage in political campaigns.

Marriages especially in informal low-income settlements have died after husbands accused their wives of diverting all their attention to political campaigns and dancing at campaign rallies and getting back home at night.

This was reported during the Kenya Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic, Voter Education Support program (ECCES), organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) NGO.

It also emerged that children have been abused after their mothers left them to engage in political campaigns.

Caroline Oduor an official with Mashinani Women Network in Changamwe confirmed that women have been conducting campaigns from dawn to dusk forgetting they have other duties.

“We see during campaigns, women getting divorced because they are used by politicians to conduct campaigns from dawn to dusk leaving their children alone without cooking for them and abandon their duties as wives,” said Oduor.

A speaker at the Kenya Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic, Voter Education Support


The organizations which are undertaking sensitization programmes among women and youth for peaceful elections said the politicians will abandon their campaigners once elections are over leaving them jobless despite promises of jobs.

Oduor said three women have since been divorced since the nomination’s campaigns started adding that in 2017 divorce cases rose due to women undertaking campaigns and abandoning their duties.

She urged women to prioritize their families before heading on the roads to take up campaigns for the politicians.

A speaker at the Kenya Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic, Voter Education Support


“I urge you to put your family first even if you love your candidate, ensure you do your duties and leave your children well attended, most of the women in campaigns are promised jobs and they give their all, in the end they are left hanging when the politicians are elected,” said oduor.

