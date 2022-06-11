Mombasa residents report broken marriages over campaigns

Marriages especially in informal low-income settlements have died after husbands accused their wives of diverting all their attention to political campaigns and dancing at campaign rallies and getting back home at night.

This was reported during the Kenya Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic, Voter Education Support program (ECCES), organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) NGO.

It also emerged that children have been abused after their mothers left them to engage in political campaigns.

Caroline Oduor an official with Mashinani Women Network in Changamwe confirmed that women have been conducting campaigns from dawn to dusk forgetting they have other duties.

“We see during campaigns, women getting divorced because they are used by politicians to conduct campaigns from dawn to dusk leaving their children alone without cooking for them and abandon their duties as wives,” said Oduor.

A speaker at the Kenya Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic, Voter Education Support Pulse Live Kenya

The organizations which are undertaking sensitization programmes among women and youth for peaceful elections said the politicians will abandon their campaigners once elections are over leaving them jobless despite promises of jobs.

Oduor said three women have since been divorced since the nomination’s campaigns started adding that in 2017 divorce cases rose due to women undertaking campaigns and abandoning their duties.

She urged women to prioritize their families before heading on the roads to take up campaigns for the politicians.

