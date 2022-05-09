Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

The 84mm bomb according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had caused tension and forced villagers to seek the help of retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) whose phones were not answered.

“The discovery of the bomb brought Ngonda village to a standstill, as bemused villagers milled around the object some claiming in the local dialect, that it was a ‘Karobosta’ i.e a missile, while others claimed that it was an overgrown arrow root,” wrote the DCI.

Pulse Live Kenya

The area chief however on getting the detail of the bomb reached out to Ngonda police who called in experts from the forensic Bomb Disposal and Hazardous Materials Unit who gave confirmation it was a bomb.

“The area chief got wind of the discovery and called detectives based at Ngonda police station in Kigumo, who responded immediately. The detectives invited experts from the Forensic Bomb Disposal and Hazardous materials unit, based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, who confirmed that object was an 84mm mortar bomb,” the DCI said.

Mortar Bomb Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DCI the bomb was likely to have been left behind by colonial forces at the height of the colonial resistance in 1953.

“The dangerous military ordinance, was most likely left behind by the British forces at the height of the Mau Mau uprising in 1953, when sections of Mt Kenya and Aberdare forests suffered aerial bombardment, to flush out Mau Mau fighters,” the sleuths said.