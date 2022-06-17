RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Denis Mwangi

Chama Cha Kazi and Tujibebe Wakenya parties claim Ruto and UDA hatched a plan to frustrate political parties from the Mt Kenya region, in a meeting where money allegedly exchanged hands at Karen

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo have pulled out of the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail.

Kuria and Kabogo’s parties cited blackmail and intimidation from deputy president William Ruto’s UDA party.

On Thursday, Chama Cha Kazi and Tujibebe Wakenya party leaders kept off the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns in Githunguri, Gatundu South and Gatundu North constituencies but instead were locked in a meeting.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in a meeting
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in a meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Tujibebe Wakenya and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonise the Kenya Kwanza as a coalition.

It is instructive to note that Mwangi Kiunjuri and TSP were subjected to the same embarrassment on June 11 at Nyahururu and Nanyuki in front of Ruto,” read a statement from the two parties.

They claimed Ruto and his party had hatched a plan to frustrate political parties from the Mt Kenya region yet was allowing parties from other regions such as Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula, Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance headed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

We formed this alliance out of free will despite harassment, blackmail and intimidation from the government and the deep state.

We did not leave the abusive Jubilee house to replace it with another abusive one in the name of UDA,” the statement further stated.

The two leaders have called for the intervention of the UDA party leader and other alliance principals.

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto
Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

They claimed that on Monday, Ruto chaired a meeting of Kiambu UDA aspirants in Karen where candidates were pushed to support only the party’s flabearers, alleging that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa was given money to whip MCAs into supporting UDA’s gubernatorial candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

To avoid further escalation, we request for a meeting of the Alliance to deliberate on the unacceptable bullying by UDA and clear attempts to disenfranchise and marginalise Mt Kenya Region and castrate the region politically,” the statement concluded.

This comes just days after Kabogo and Wamatangi clashed during a Kenya Kwanza campaign tour in Kiambu.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

