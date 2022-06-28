Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has claimed in a Facebook post that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a known criminal who incited Kenyans through his media outlets and that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should have indicted him in 2013.
Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters
Moses Kuria attacks President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming he is inciting Kenyans via Kameme FM/TV.
Kuria referred to Uhuru as the leader of Interahamwe (Rwandese group behind the 1994 Genocide) and asserted that he is stoking tribalism ahead of the presidential election on August 9.
“Now that you’ve listened to Kameme FM, you know why the ICC indicted him. General and Commander of the Interahamwe,” Kuria said.
Kuria has accused the president of using Kameme FM presenters to lie to Kiambu County residents.
Kuria insisted that he is still in the race even if the president sent Kameme presenters Kata and Man Simoh who he termed as a ‘gay couple’ to claim he is not vying for the Kiambu county top seat.
"Uhuru Kenyatta sent the gay couple Kata and Simoh from Kameme to falsely claim that I am not running for office. Watatu nyote shindwe. Ibilisi!” said.
This is after the Mizani Africa opinion survey predicted that Kuria would receive fewer than 5% of the vote in the August Kiambu governor's election.
According to the pollster, William Kabogo, former governor of Kiambu County, is likely to win the election.
Recently, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader also alleges that the Kameme FM presenters Kamlesh and Makagari are actively promoting Nyoro's candidature for Kiambu gubernatorial seat and propagating hate and lies about other aspirants.
The agitated Kuria called upon the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to intervene and take action against the duo stating that such kind of hate speech propagated by media houses is what led to genocide in Rwanda.
