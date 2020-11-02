Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposed referendum is a project of dishonesty and deceit.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the MP said that if anyone needed proof that it is all about deception, they should look at the ongoing retreat in Naivasha, where leaders in support of the BBI are meeting to discuss the way forward on the BBI referendum.

Kuria mentioned that MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto who want adjustments on key contentious issues done to the BBI report were not invited, except for only those who want the report passed in parliament as it is.

The Gatundu South legislator said that the people they represent had sent them to the table to ensure issues like Guaranteed Minimum Returns for farmers are captured in the BBI Report.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

He added that if the GMR is not included, then he will officially lead the No campaign against the BBI referendum, slated for some time, next year.

“If there is anyone who needed proof that BBI is a project of dishonesty and deceit, look no further than the retreat that starts today at the Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha. Simply because we want the report improved to iron out contentious issues, they have only invited MPs who want the report passed the way it is. Pole sana. Our people have instructed us to include their issues including Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) for coffee, tea, milk, sugar and vegetables. If there is no GMR, I hereby declare myself the leader of the NO campaign,” wrote Moses Kuria.