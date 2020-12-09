Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has finally explained why he was forced to cancel his planned meetings with Kahawa Wendani residents on Tuesday.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the MP accused Jubilee candidate in the December 15th by-election, Kevin Ochieng, of organizing goons to invade the meetings.

He went on to claim that the goons had been directed to attack the venues of the two meeting with crude weapons.

“Today I was forced to cancel two scheduled meetings with the residents of Kahawa Wendani ward in Ruiru, Kiambu County. The ward will be going to the polls on Tuesday 15th December- next week. One of the candidates Kevin Ochieng organised goons to invade the venues with all manner of crude weapons,” read part of Moses Kuria’s statement.

The Gatundu South legislator added that he had received information that the same was planned by allies of Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, where he is scheduled to campaign for a candidate in the Gaturi ward by-election set for December 15, 2020.

“In the next few days I have planned meetings in Gaturi ward, Muranga county which will also be voting next week to vote for their MCA. I am told that similar acts of violence are planned by allies of the County Governor. Long live the BBI. We are truly united as a nation,” added Kuria.

This comes even as MP Moses Kuria has gone against his party (Jubilee) to campaign for candidates from other parties.