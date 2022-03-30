IEBC reveal Moses Kuria risks being barred from elections

On Wednesday, March 30, Kuria appeared before IEBC to try and halt the commission from handling his case. Kuria argued the High Court had ruled that the electoral board lacks the power to determine whether a person has breached the electoral conduct.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on the other hand reiterated that the commission was capable to handle the matter and dismissed further preliminary objections raised by the defense team.

"Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee has jurisdiction and is legally ceased of the matters, preliminary objections are hereby dismissed and the matter shall proceed to a full hearing." Chebukati ruled.

Pulse Live Kenya

In his closing remarks, Chebukati directed the Kiambu Gubernatorial aspirant to appear before the Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on April 7 for the hearing to begin.

If found guilty of breaching Clause 6 (a) and 6 (i) of the Electoral Code of Conduct, the MP may either be warned, fined or in the extreme, disqualified from the August 9 elections and future polls.

What exactly did Kuria say?

On March 15 during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) national delegates conference, Kuria said he and other political leaders from the Jubilee Party helped President Kenyatta secure victory in both 2013 and 2017 elections through rigging.

"Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…we are the people who guarded Uhuru's votes, and we are the ones who stole the election," said Kuria.