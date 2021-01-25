Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that he is deeply worried about a section of Kenyans who are threatening to destroy other people’s property under the pretext of being Hustlers and other Dynasty.

Taking to social media, Mr. Kuria said he is a member of the Hustler Nation, and the movement is not a conflict between those who have and those who don’t.

The Gatundu South legislator added that the Hustler Nation is about inspiring those who want to make it, by those who have made it and showing them how to go about it.

“As a card holding member of the Hustler Nation, I am deeply concerned about reports (Whether true or not) about threats to people’s property under the guise of the Hustler-Dynasty debate. Noo! The Hustler Nation is about inspiration, aspiration, and perspiration. That you can be inspired by those who have made it, aspire to be like them, and perspire to make it happen. It's not a conflict between the haves and have nots,” said Moses Kuria.

His words come following unconfirmed reports that a section of Kenyans have been destroying property belonging to other people who are deemed to be the haves in society.

The Hustler Nation movement is led by Deputy President William Ruto and has branded President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga who are sons of the founding President and Vice-president of the Republic of Kenya Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Dynasty.