Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko should not be handed the microphone to address people in public gatherings, and should instead be taken to a mental hospital.

Kuria faulted those who have been asking Sonko to attend their events and letting him speak insisting if it was up to him, he would have taken the former Nairobi Governor to a mental hospital until he fully recovers.

“Wale watu ambao wanaenda na Sonko akisema hayo maneno nataka kuwaambia Sonko si mtu wa kupeleka mikutano ni mtu wa kupeleka hospitali sababu akili haiko sawa. Unajua wengine wetu tuko na shock absorber tunaweza vumilia lakini yeye nikimuangalia apelekwe hospitali kwanza si kumpea microphone kwa siasa. Kwa hivyo hata watu wanampea microphone wanakosea kuliko kupeleka mtu kama kama huyo hospitali. Mimi nikimshika Sonko nitampeleka pale Mathare aangaliwe vizuri apone alafu arudi tuendelee na Maisha,” said Gatundu South legislator.

Kuria’s words came after Mike Sonko alleged that there were plans to kill Deputy President William Ruto and himself, as he warned the DP not to take anything offered to him at State House.

Moses Kuria said it was wrong for the former governor to accuse the President of killing, adding that if, there’s anyone he knows who cannot harm a fly is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

The Gatundu South MP added that he has differences with the Head of State, and that he and many other legislators are hurting after they were removed from crucial house committees, but, Mike Sonko’s bitterness should not make him say the words he has been saying.

“Sisi tumeumia sana. Mtu yeyote ambaye amaesimama na deputy president. Mimi nilikuwa member wa budget committee uko bunge nikang’olewa sababu mimi ni Rafiki ya William Ruto. Nilikuwa vice chair kwa kamati ya barabara, huyu Kinyua kama angetaka barabara angekuja kwangu lakini nilitimuliwa sababu mimi ni Rafiki ya William Ruto. Watu wengi uko Susan Kihika, Murkomen walitimuliwa na tuko na machungu sababu hata sisi ni binadamu lakini nataka kumuambia Sonko machungu yasikufikishe kutaja yale maneno unaambia Rais. Hata kama tuko na machungu mambo ingine unaachia Mungu,” said Moses Kuria.