Moses Kuria summoned by DCI over his alarming remarks

In a statement issued by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kuria has been summoned over his alarming remarks on alleged plans to rig the August 9, 2022.

The legislator has been ordered to record a statement with authorities over his claims.

“The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been drawn to a sensational social media post attributed Gatundu South M.P Hon. Moses Kuria, insinuating very serious allegations in respect to election offences.

“The Directorate is urging the legislator to urgently report to any police station or DCI office close to him, to help with investigations for appropriate and immediate action. A formal statement will go a long way in giving leads for quick action,” DCI ordered Moses Kuria.

Kuria landed in trouble with authorities after putting out a series of posts, alleging that over 40 trucks with marked ballot papers were being dispatched from Nakuru State Lodge to various polling stations.

“Top Alert!! 40 trucks with marked ballot papers will leave State Lodge Nakuru to various destinations in the next 20 minutes. Media, public please stop them. Most of them have GK registration numbers.

“Dear Great people of Nakuru. Kindly monitor any trucks coming out of State Lodge Nakuru from 11am. Iko maneno lakini tuko rada.

“To all Kazi Mtaani recruits in Nakuru and all over the country. They have called you to work today and asked you to go and surrender your IDs for you to get paid. If the chiefs do so please place a very hard and hot slap on their face then see me for lunch,” Moses Kuria said in a series of posts.

