Moses Kuria summoned, to appear before authorities on March 30

This is following the remarks he made while addressing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates at their NDC held at the Kasarani Gymnasium, Nairobi.

The Chama Cha Kazi founder and party leader claimed he and other political leaders helped President Uhuru Kenyatta secure victory in both 2017 presidential elections through dubious means.

In a statement on Saturday, IEBC confirmed that it had seized reports and material against the legislator in regard to violation of select clauses of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“You are hereby required to attend the Offices of the Commission at Anniversary Towers, Commission Boardroom 6th floor on Wednesday the 30th day of March 2022 at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon for examination over utterances you made while addressing delegates at the UDA party National Delegates Convention held Kasarani Gymnasium Arena on 15th March 2022,” the letter stated.

The vocal lawmaker’s utterances emanate from alleged betrayal by the president whom he has accused of sidelining Deputy President William Ruto and his allies despite their efforts in propelling him to State House.

“There are those saying Mt Kenya region votes will be divided. Honorable Waiguru, Rigathi, Wamatangi, Ichung’wa, Muthomi Njuki, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau are the ones who made Uhuru win the election and we are the ones who stole for him. All the brains that put President Uhuru Kenyatta in that position are here, whatever is in Azimio is just the body,” Kuria stated.