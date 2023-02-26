ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Moses Kuria tables new offer to China Square owner

Amos Robi

China Square announced that it would close to restrategize its business operations in the country.

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria
Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has given the investor behind China Square a new option for operating in Kenya after order to close operations along Thika Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kuria announced that he had given the go-ahead for the buyout of the lease given to China Square, a newly opened store at Kenyatta University’s Unicity Mall.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa l and Eastleigh Traders Association,” the CS stated.

However in a fresh statement, the CS said he was willing to help the businessman known as Lei Cheng set up a manufacturing venture where he would work with other business associations in Nairobi.

“I will assist China Square Owner Mr Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa and River Road Traders,” Kuria said.

China Square
China Square Pulse Live Kenya

READ: China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

The CS insisted that trading was not investment and that Chinese investors were only welcome only for manufacturing.

“We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers, not traders, trading is not investment,” Kuria noted.

Cheng however noted that his business is legal and that he had met all government requirements to operate in Kenya.

Cheng pointed out that if other foreigners could do business in the country, then the Chinese were no exception.

“My business is legal and centred on healthy competition. We have cooperated with all government directives for opening a business in Kenya and we are here to break the monopoly.

“If other foreigners can do business in Kenya so can Chinese because we have done nothing wrong,” Cheng said.

China Square
China Square Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kuria explains moving his office to posh Two Rivers Mall

The store announced that it would temporarily close to restrategize its business operations in the country.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

Raila addresses reports of travel sanctions by Ruto

Raila addresses reports of travel sanctions by Ruto

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza introduces plan to train beach boys

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza introduces plan to train beach boys

Government to issue cooking gas cylinder to every home - Ruto announces

Government to issue cooking gas cylinder to every home - Ruto announces

Light aircraft crashes in Baringo [Photos]

Light aircraft crashes in Baringo [Photos]

Moses Kuria tables new offer to China Square owner

Moses Kuria tables new offer to China Square owner

Inside Ruto’s plan to contain Raila with Western sanctions as deadline nears

Inside Ruto’s plan to contain Raila with Western sanctions as deadline nears

Miguna’s tough demand to CS Moses Kuria on China Square closure

Miguna’s tough demand to CS Moses Kuria on China Square closure

IG Koome takes action on viral officer threatening civillian with gun

IG Koome takes action on viral officer threatening civillian with gun

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history