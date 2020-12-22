Moses Kuria to vie for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat after Sonko's Impeachment

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has declared interest in the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat days after the Senate upheld Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment.

Kuria states that he is ready to resign as a member of parliament and join the race to replace impeached Sonko as the next Nairobi Governor.

According to People Daily, Kuria will be vying for the seat on a People's Empowerment Party ticket.

Kuria's intention to vie for the top County seat comes hours after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura took over the leadership of the county in an acting capacity.

Miguna Miguna's Candidature

On Monday, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna took many by surprise after he announced his candidature for the forth coming Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

Miguna said that the constitution grants him the right to vie for political office from exile and he had received legal advice from constitutional lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike over the matter.

He went ahead to declare his candidature for the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election calling on volunteers who are ready to work with him to join his team.

In 2017, the exiled lawyer vied for the Nairobi Governor position where he came in fourth, after Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth. Sonko won the election.

Sonko's Impeachment

However, last week the Senate impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on four counts; gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

On all 4 charges, 27 Senators voted YES, 16 voted NO while 2 (Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. and Senator Johnson Sakaja) abstained.

