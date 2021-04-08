Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati to resist any attempts to have him postpone the May 18th, by-elections.

The MP said he was aware that the IEBC was in a meeting discussing how to postpone the Bonchari, Juja and Rurii by-elections, insisting that it will not be a good move, just 15 months into the next General election.

Kuria accused Jubilee of having a hand in the decision, because he knows things are difficult for the Jubilee party in the Juja by-election, and this should not be used to punish the people of Bonchari and Rurii.

“Surely, I know things are elephant for Jubilee in Juja but please do not punish the people of Bonchari - Kisii County and Rurii, Nyandarua County. IEBC is held up in a meeting discussing how to postpone the 3 by-elections slated for May 18th. Dear Wafula Chebukati. Resist this. It will set a bad precedent 15 months before the General Elections,” wrote Moses Kuria.

Moses Kuria’s party, People's Empowerment Party is one of the parties that have candidates contesting for the Juja parliamentary seat in the May 18, by-election.