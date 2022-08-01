Why Wetangula wants Uhuru to stop launching new projects

Wetangula who was addressing supporters in Trans Nzoia County, claims that the launching of new projects by the head of state is unnecessary and instead, he should be bidding Kenyans goodbye as he moved around the Country.

"I want to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta that you only have one week remaining. There's absolutely no reason for you to roam around the country launching new projects in the last seven days of your leadership. You're making unnecessary, cumbersome, and reckless commitments that will burden the next government . Please go around telling Kenyans goodbye," said Wetangula.

The senator further advised the president to ask for forgiveness for the rise in the price of unga and fertilizers.

"Ask Kenyans for forgiveness for hiking the price of unga, fuel, and fertilizers and for trying to disrupt our democracy by forcing Kenyans to vote for your friend," he added.

This is after the president's itinerary indicated that he will be very busy in his last week which will see the head of state commissioning key development projects across the country to cement his legacy and drum up support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Inside Uhuru’s last full week in office before August elections

The first week of August 2022 will be President Kenyatta’s last full week in office and his itinerary indicates that it will be a very busy week for the head of state who has publicly declared his support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

The head of state is set to commission key development projects across the country to cement his legacy and drum up support for Odinga.