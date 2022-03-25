Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila's Karen home

In a post online, the Bungoma Senator termed the report as fake, saying he had been holed up in his office attending to party matters.

There were reports that the Ford-Kenya party leader was at Odinga’s home in Karen negotiating his way out of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“Have had a busy moment at Ford Kenya party headquarters receiving, advising and encouraging our candidates in preparation for party primaries. Kenya kwanza is the valid dream and hope for Kenya,” Wetangula said, clearing the air about his whereabouts and his political stand.

He also added that the photo that was circulating on the interwebs of him and Raila is a photo that was taken in 2018.

On Thursday, Wetangula turned down Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s invitation to return to the Odinga camp.

“We used to work with my close friend Kalonzo Musyoka to look for votes for Raila Odinga who is not grateful at all. You have seen that Kalonzo has made the same mistake once again and he is now working with him.

“Let him continue to suffer because when our team wins the August elections they will go onto the streets to swear themselves in and demonstrate,” Wetangula said in Machakos County.

The Wiper party leader had implored his Ford-Kenya party counterpart to reconsider his deal with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Wetangula is my long-term friend and brother. I always talk to him but we have not formally had conversations. It is a good idea that you have given me and I think we still have the opportunity of pursuing him so that he can join our team,” Kalonzo said during UPIA party’s National Delegates Conference.

This is the first time the two leaders are in opposite camps since the 2013 General Election when they both supported Odinga’s presidential bid under the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).