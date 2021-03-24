Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has said that the directive by Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i to UNHCR on the closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps is a good move.

He went on to say that the exercise of returning the refugees to their countries of origin or third countries will need about 6 months, to have all the refugees removed from the country.

“The intended closure of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps is laudable. However, the two-week date line to evacuate over 500000 refugees to countries of origin or 3rd countries is unrealistic unreasonable and unachievable. Perhaps 6 months will suffice,” tweeted the Bungoma Senator.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

On Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i issued a 14-day ultimatum to the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR), to provide a road map for the definite closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.

CS Matiang'i wrote to UNHCR representative to Kenya Fadhilaa Addala citing security concerns over the two camps.

"There is no room for negotiation. We must strike a balance between Kenya’s international obligation and her domestic duties. We do have a domestic responsibility to protect Kenya," the letter read in part.