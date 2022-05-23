RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wetangula to defend senate seat despite Kenya Kwanza promise

Amos Robi

Wetangula was promised the senate speaker's seat while Mudavadi was promised the Chief Cabinet secretary slot

Kenya Kwanza politicians Moses Wetangula and Moses Kuria during a past public function
Kenya Kwanza politicians Moses Wetangula and Moses Kuria during a past public function

Forum for Reforms and Democracy Kenya (FORD-Kenya) party leader Moses Wetangula has been listed among the candidates in his party that will be contesting the Bungoma senator seat in the August 9 polls.

This is despite the second term senator being promised the senate speakers post in the Kenya Kwanza government should the coalition clinch victory come August 9.

The post was to be given to Wetangula if he alongside his Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi if they delivered 70 percent of votes from the Western region of Kenya.

According to Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki, the two leaders agreed to deliver the votes to a certain threshold for them to secure the jobs.

“It is correct that the duo has to deliver 70 percent of votes from Western. They would not have signed if they were uncomfortable with that requirement,” Kindiki stated.

Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen
Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register, the Western bloc has about 2.2 million voters from which the duo must deliver the 70 percent.

On the other hand deputy president William Ruto in a campaign trail in Uasin Gishu county called for the total rejection of all candidates not flying the United Democratic Alliance in the August elections, noting that only UDA candidates should be elected in the region.

Ruto singled out Kesses MP Dr Swarup Mishra who will be defending his seat as an independent candidate as one of those who should be sent home.

He labelled Mishra as a proud and arrogant character who has grown fat after squandering public resources.

DP Ruto campaigning in Nyeri on Saturaday, May 21
DP Ruto campaigning in Nyeri on Saturaday, May 21 Pulse Live Kenya

“Wakati tunafungia Raila virago aende Bondo, tunafungia Mishra pia aende nyumbani. Awache kiburi na awache madharau. Wakati tulimchagua hapa alikuwa mwembamba. Saah ii hata kutembea ni shida kwa sababu ya kukula mali ya wananchi," Ruto said

The UDA party leader pledged to create at least 50,000 jobs for Uasin Gishu county should Kenya Kwanza emerge victorious in the August 9 elections.

Amos Robi

