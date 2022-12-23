ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Fabian Simiyu

Motorists using Nairobi Expressway will start paying with M-Pesa on January 15, 2023

Nairobi Expressway
Nairobi Expressway

Moja Expressway Company CEO Steve Zhao has announced that M-Pesa transactions will be introduced as a new mode of payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Motorists who are fond of using the Nairobi Expressway have a reason to smile after it was announced that they will soon start paying with M-Pesa for them to access the coveted road.

M-Pesa was suspended after the launching of the highway on May 2022 as a way of reducing traffic congestion at the tolling points.

Nairobi Expressway
Nairobi Expressway Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Transport CS issues new rules for using Nairobi Expressway

For one to access the road, you either had to pay with cash or electronic card payment. The payment methods limited Kenyans since the majority of the population uses M-Pesa to complete most of their payments.

Mr Zhao has stated the need to use other forms of payment come 2023 by indicating the need for motorists using the highway to stop using cash since the M-Pesa option will be there according to a local daily.

The Moja Way CEO said all these during the Moja Annual General meeting on December 22, 2022.

For those seeking to use the Expressway, those using electronic cards as the mode of payment will be required to produce the logbook and the National ID before using the mega project.

A general view of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. - The construction of the 27.1km Nairobi Expressway continues and is scheduled to be completed in June 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. - The construction of the 27.1km Nairobi Expressway continues and is scheduled to be completed in June 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

A minimum of Sh1,000 will be paid as the installation service charge while Sh2,000 will be loaded onto your card according to a local newspaper.

The manual tolling card users will have to produce the National ID and also pay Sh300 for card registration.

An addition of Sh1,000 will be topped up for the purposes of loading your card with points.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Standard Media journalist murdered

Standard Media journalist murdered

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023