Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Motorists who are fond of using the Nairobi Expressway have a reason to smile after it was announced that they will soon start paying with M-Pesa for them to access the coveted road.

M-Pesa was suspended after the launching of the highway on May 2022 as a way of reducing traffic congestion at the tolling points.

For one to access the road, you either had to pay with cash or electronic card payment. The payment methods limited Kenyans since the majority of the population uses M-Pesa to complete most of their payments.

Mr Zhao has stated the need to use other forms of payment come 2023 by indicating the need for motorists using the highway to stop using cash since the M-Pesa option will be there according to a local daily.

The Moja Way CEO said all these during the Moja Annual General meeting on December 22, 2022.

Requirements for using the Nairobi Expressway

For those seeking to use the Expressway, those using electronic cards as the mode of payment will be required to produce the logbook and the National ID before using the mega project.

A minimum of Sh1,000 will be paid as the installation service charge while Sh2,000 will be loaded onto your card according to a local newspaper.

The manual tolling card users will have to produce the National ID and also pay Sh300 for card registration.