Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

The group interrupted the burial of Joseph Ndung’u and Kennedy Gitau who were recently killed in Mbeere South.

The irritated mourners took matters into their own hands and carried the coffins of the two brothers to Wanguru Police Station which was 10 kilometres away.

They said they dumped the two coffins at the police station to demand action against those responsible for the deaths.

The police at the station had a tough time trying to disperse the angry mourners as they demanded that the perpetrators be arrested.

“The mourners have said the bodies should be returned to the mortuary until justice is served. As leaders we want to tell the Kirinyaga and Embu county commissioners that we will not relent until justice is served,” Tebere MCA Peter Karinga said.

“Residents are angry because these are our sons who died. First of all the only person we have seen here is the chief. Nobody from the security team has given us any updates on the investigations,” Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango added.

He also called for the transfer of security officials in the area for what he termed as laxity.

The two brothers were allegedly killed on February 5, while attempting to rescue their cousin who had been arrested by a group of armed men.