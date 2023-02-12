ADVERTISEMENT
Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Denis Mwangi

The mourners joined by Senator Kamau Murango dumped the coffins outside the police station to protest the killings

The burial of two brothers in Kiamanyeki Village in Mwea East Sub-County,


In a shocking turn of events, a group of angry mourners stopped the burial of two brothers in Kiamanyeki Village in Mwea East Sub-County, bringing the funeral service to a halt.

The group interrupted the burial of Joseph Ndung’u and Kennedy Gitau who were recently killed in Mbeere South.

The irritated mourners took matters into their own hands and carried the coffins of the two brothers to Wanguru Police Station which was 10 kilometres away.

Senator Kamau Murango speaking during a burial in Kirinyaga on Saturday, February 11, 2023
They said they dumped the two coffins at the police station to demand action against those responsible for the deaths.

The police at the station had a tough time trying to disperse the angry mourners as they demanded that the perpetrators be arrested.

The mourners have said the bodies should be returned to the mortuary until justice is served. As leaders we want to tell the Kirinyaga and Embu county commissioners that we will not relent until justice is served,” Tebere MCA Peter Karinga said.

“Residents are angry because these are our sons who died. First of all the only person we have seen here is the chief. Nobody from the security team has given us any updates on the investigations,” Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango added.

He also called for the transfer of security officials in the area for what he termed as laxity.

Angry mourners protest the death of Joseph Ndung’u and Kennedy Gitau in Kirinyaga
The two brothers were allegedly killed on February 5, while attempting to rescue their cousin who had been arrested by a group of armed men.

The residents have vowed to continue with their protests until the individuals responsible for the killings are apprehended.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

