A Moyale based woman, Nuria Mohammed could not hide her joy after she cumulatively won Sh11.4 million on the Odibets gaming platform after placing multiple Odileague bets.

A thrilled Nuria narrated how she placed her bets on Odibets’ virtual betting platform – Odi League, stating that she shuffled through the various betting markets on the platform, for about 3 weeks.

She began doing the virtual betting when normal games came to a halt, following the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

“I started playing Odi League when the normal matches were stopped following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ms Mohammed.

Virtual betting allows punters to place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

After receiving her cheque, Nuria Mohammed said she looks at starting a business with her winnings.

"I will venture into business with the money that I have won, this thing is real and anybody can be a winner," she said,

On the Odi league platform where Nuria placed her bets, one can place their virtual bets on the various markets i.e GG, over 1.5 and 2.5 and the first team to score just like they would on real sports bets.

Matches on the Odileague platform usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the platform whose aim is to offer the best gaming experience to Kenyans is set to introduce more gaming options that suit the needs of their customers.

“We are committed to providing the best gaming experience to our customers at all times,” noted Mr Sayi.