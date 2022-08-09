RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Protest held in Mvita leads to arrest of MP candidate

Cyprian Kimutai

Chaos disrupted and halted the voting process

Omar Shallo, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Mvita Parliamentary seat (middle) and Tudor ward MCA candidate Samir Bhalo in police custody at the Makupa police station.
Omar Shallo, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Mvita Parliamentary seat (middle) and Tudor ward MCA candidate Samir Bhalo in police custody at the Makupa police station.

A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Mvita Parliamentary seat as well as a Member of County Assembly (MCA) aspirant for Tudor ward have been arrested following protests in the area.

Omar Shallo and Samir Bhalo are currently being detained at Makupa Police Station as police have accused them of disrupting the electoral process at the Tudor Village Hall.

The two were arrested as police tried to calm residents supporting different camps, who were busy hurling stones at each other.

"My colleague and I were raising concerns after receiving information that some voters were allowed to have more than one ballot paper. The police instead intervened and arrested us," said Shallo who is the MP aspirant.

UDA Mvita aspirant Omar Shallo (left) and Samir Bhalo MCA Aspirant Tudor Ward being escorted to makupa police
UDA Mvita aspirant Omar Shallo (left) and Samir Bhalo MCA Aspirant Tudor Ward being escorted to makupa police

According to the two, they were not responsible for the chaos as their only objective was to find out why some voters had allegedly been allowed to have more than one ballot paper.

"Upon reaching there, we found out that some fishy activities were going on. People started attacking us," Shallo added.

This development comes just hours after a section of electorates in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru County staged demos after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended election for MPs over a mix up.

The protests are said to have happened near the polling station at Mercy Njeri primary school.

The returning officer announced the suspension of elections for the Member of Parliament (MP), after a mix up in ballot papers was reported.

Credible information indicates that the MP ballot papers were mixed with those for Kuresoi South, forcing the returning officer to suspend the exercise. However, elections for all the other elective posts is still ongoing.

READ: Protests in Rongai after suspension of parliamentary election

Cyprian Kimutai

