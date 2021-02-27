On Friday, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament (MP) Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro reconciled, weeks after exchanging blows at a burial ceremony in Kisii County.

The two (Arati and Osoro) made peace during the burial ceremony of Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident that happened at the burial of Abel Gongera- the father to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Aratai expressed his regrets saying such will never happen again.

“Sina budi wakati makosa imetokea kama kiongozi kushikana pamoja na ndiposa nimeuita ndugu yangu Osoro kando na tofauti kidogo iliyotokea kwa matanga. Huyu ni ndugu yangu ni kijana mwenzangu na ni mdogo wangu kwa kiumri na pia kule bunge,” Said MP Simba Arati.

MP Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro reconciles weeks after fighting

Raila Odinga on BBI

The two leaders shook hands on the podium, in a ceremony which was attended by the ODM leader Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i among others.

Addressing mourners at the ceremony, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made it clear that the Building Bridges Initiative referendum is not a backdoor to drive him to State House.

Mr Odinga went on to state that the proposals in the BBI is something that will last, and it will help this generation and many generations to come.

“Hii BBI si mlango ambao Raila anatumia kama mlango wa nyuma ati aingie State House, hapana. Raila akitaka kwenda State House wananchi watampeleka yeye. Hii ni kitu itadumu na itasaidia kizazi hiki na vizazi vingine ambavyo vinakuja katika taifa letu.

(BBI is not a back door that Raila wants to use to go to State House. If Raila wants to go to State House, Kenyans will take him there. BBI is here to last and it will help this generation and the coming generations in our country)” said Raila Odinga.