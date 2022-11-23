MPs from maize-growing regions initiate plans to impeach CS Kuria

The legislators said they will start collecting signatures to impeach Kuria in reaction to a story by the Business Daily that indicated a ship carrying 10,000 tonnes of imported maize was expected at the port of Mombasa.

The government plans to import 10 million bags of GMO maize to cushion Kenyans from a reported shortage within the country.

The ultimatum to impeach Kuria has been reached following last week's announcement that he will be issuing a gazette notice intending to allow the importation of duty-free maize with word going out already that ships carrying the maize have already docked at the port.

Lawmakers, mainly those drawn from the Rift, while reacting to the report wanted the importation of 10 million bags of GMO maize stopped to protect farmers’ earnings that will set the stage for further inflation rally.

The MPs are determined to start the process of impeaching CS Kuria before they break for the Christmas and new year festivities.

The legislators some of who are affiliated with the reigning faction of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) want the government to put the interests of the farmers from the maize-planting regions to be put first before the government resolves to import maize from other countries.

Samson Cherargei, Nandi Senator who is among the leaders against plans to import 10 million bags of maize to mitigate the current drought and hunger crisis in the country, said the MPs from the region will do everything possible to stop the plans to import the duty-free imports.

According to the Nation, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had confirmed receiving the maize saying the maize is white but could not give the details of where it is coming from, who the importer was and whether it was genetically modified or not.

The MPs further warned the government and other agencies including the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) against clearing imports without the issuance of a gazette notice.

Other than ODM Leader, Raila Odinga criticising the government over allowing GMO maize into the country, NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has also weighed in on the shipping of the maize before the gazettement authorising the importation of the genetically modified products.