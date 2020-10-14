Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has expressed his disappointment after being grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over an alleged involvement in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Scandal.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Sudi claimed that he was being targeted because he is a son of a poor man, adding that that he was driving a Lexus at only 23 years of age.

He went on to state that he bought his first Range Rover at 26 and he is now driving his fourth of the high-end cars.

“When I was 23 years old, I was driving a Lexus. When I was 26 years old, I bought my first Range Rover. This is my 4th Range Rover since then. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba lakini wa tajiri akipata ni ya baba yake na ni yao. Wakwende kabisa. @KTNNewsKE @K24Tv @citizentvkenya,” said Sudi in a tweet.

Oscar Sudi

His words come a day after he was questioned by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the DCI over a Sh150 million false claim scandal at the NHIF.

According to Sudi, he only sold land to a company that wanted to build a hospital in Eldoret Town, but the sleuths claim that the money he was paid was wired from the NHIF and was used to purchase two high end cars for the MP.

“I have been grilled at DCI offices from 6am to 5pm. I was questioned about a transaction where I sold my land in Eldoret Town to a company that wanted to build a hospital. DCI are now alleging that Purchaser's money was wired from @nhifkenya How could I smell the source of money?” said Oscar Sudi in another tweet.