RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

In a press conference, Mudavadi said that President Kenyatta used Raila's birthday to sign secret deal auctioning Kenya's assets

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past birthday celebration for Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past birthday celebration for Raila Odinga

The Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of auctioning the country’s ports.

Recommended articles

In a statement read by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday, Kenya Kwanza said that President Kenyatta signed the deal during ODM leader Raila Odinga’s birthday held in Mombasa.

The statement alleged the negotiations were made during a secret trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media of the alleged deal
Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media of the alleged deal Pulse Live Kenya

In a secret deal under the guise of an Economic Cooperation Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and which epitomises grand corruption; Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets.

"Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our ports to a foreign entity?” Kenya Kwanza alleged.

The leader said that in the deal, Kenya will cede ownership and control of not only the three ports but also supporting infrastructure at the ports and in the hinterland.

They claimed that Odinga’s birthday was a cover-up to sign the deal, adding that Uhuru and Raila took trips to Dubai jointly and severally.

In this sinister scheme that contravenes the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA), a superficial foreign entity will take charge of; redevelopment of berths 11 to 14 and a special economic zone at the Mombasa Port, equipping and operating the container terminal at the Port of Lamu, development of a special economic zone next to the Port of Lamu, development and operating cold chains and logistic parks at both Kisumu and Naivasha,” the statement continued.

Ruto’s camp has now called on the government to answer to the allegations and make public details of the alleged deal.

Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media of the alleged deal
Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media of the alleged deal Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, government owes Kenyans answers to the following questions; who owns Dubai Port World FZE? Is it a company owned by local senior state officers? How much taxpayer’s money has been given to the Company so far?

"Which other Companies applied to do the job if any? What is the value of the contract, and why were the provisions of section 134 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 not complied with?” Mudavadi posed.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law