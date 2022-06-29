Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

In a statement read by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday, Kenya Kwanza said that President Kenyatta signed the deal during ODM leader Raila Odinga’s birthday held in Mombasa.

The statement alleged the negotiations were made during a secret trip to the United Arab Emirates.

“In a secret deal under the guise of an Economic Cooperation Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and which epitomises grand corruption; Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets.

"Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our ports to a foreign entity?” Kenya Kwanza alleged.

The leader said that in the deal, Kenya will cede ownership and control of not only the three ports but also supporting infrastructure at the ports and in the hinterland.

They claimed that Odinga’s birthday was a cover-up to sign the deal, adding that Uhuru and Raila took trips to Dubai jointly and severally.

“In this sinister scheme that contravenes the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA), a superficial foreign entity will take charge of; redevelopment of berths 11 to 14 and a special economic zone at the Mombasa Port, equipping and operating the container terminal at the Port of Lamu, development of a special economic zone next to the Port of Lamu, development and operating cold chains and logistic parks at both Kisumu and Naivasha,” the statement continued.

Ruto’s camp has now called on the government to answer to the allegations and make public details of the alleged deal.

“Additionally, government owes Kenyans answers to the following questions; who owns Dubai Port World FZE? Is it a company owned by local senior state officers? How much taxpayer’s money has been given to the Company so far?